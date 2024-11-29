Congress Bets Big: No Alliance for Delhi Assembly Elections

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the Congress party has taken a decisive stance, declaring their intent to contest all 70 seats independently. State Congress chief Devender Yadav confirmed the party's strategy after the Congress Working Committee meeting, ruling out any alliances and emphasizing their customary post-win leadership decisions.

Yadav, leading the Fourth Phase of the Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra, criticized the current governance, attributing widespread public dissatisfaction to the failures of AAP and BJP. He cited issues like poor pensions, unemployment, inflation, and inadequate infrastructure as indicators of misgovernance, labeling AAP's efforts as superficial.

In preparation for the elections, Congress has appointed Priyavrat Singh as the head of their election 'war room.' Despite past electoral setbacks, the party aims to regain its 15-year-held influence in Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP and AAP are actively organizing, with BJP expressing optimism following its recent wins in Maharashtra and Haryana.

