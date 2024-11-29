Left Menu

Congress Bets Big: No Alliance for Delhi Assembly Elections

State Congress chief Devender Yadav announced the party's decision to contest all 70 seats in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls without any alliances. Highlighting dissatisfaction with the ruling parties, he announced measures for electoral readiness as BJP gears up with confidence after recent successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:10 IST
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the Congress party has taken a decisive stance, declaring their intent to contest all 70 seats independently. State Congress chief Devender Yadav confirmed the party's strategy after the Congress Working Committee meeting, ruling out any alliances and emphasizing their customary post-win leadership decisions.

Yadav, leading the Fourth Phase of the Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra, criticized the current governance, attributing widespread public dissatisfaction to the failures of AAP and BJP. He cited issues like poor pensions, unemployment, inflation, and inadequate infrastructure as indicators of misgovernance, labeling AAP's efforts as superficial.

In preparation for the elections, Congress has appointed Priyavrat Singh as the head of their election 'war room.' Despite past electoral setbacks, the party aims to regain its 15-year-held influence in Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP and AAP are actively organizing, with BJP expressing optimism following its recent wins in Maharashtra and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

