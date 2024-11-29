Diksha Diwas: Commemorating the Catalyst of Telangana's Statehood Journey

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): On Friday, Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Member of Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla participated in a Padyatra to Telangana Bhavan to mark Diksha Diwas. This event honored the significant hunger strike led by former Chief Minister and BRS Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao 15 years ago, which was instrumental in securing Telangana's statehood.

Addressing the media, K Kavitha remarked, "In the annals of our nation's history, following the freedom struggle, the Telangana movement stands as a paragon of peaceful and constitutional protest. The fast unto death undertaken by KCR Garu was a pivotal moment that ignited similar movements throughout India." She continued, saying, "Today we commemorate not only his sacrifice but also the success of our people and the unmatched progress that Telangana has realized under his leadership."

Emphasizing the extensive celebrations observed throughout the villages, towns, and mandal headquarters, BRS Party leader MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla underscored the day's importance as an inspiration for future generations by stating, "This day educates us on waging our battles with dignity and determination. The development of Telangana has garnered global recognition, a milestone attributable to KCR Garu's foresight."

(With inputs from agencies.)