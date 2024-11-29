Left Menu

Call for Revival: Student Union Elections in Rajasthan at Stake

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for the restoration of student union elections in Rajasthan. Gehlot highlighted that the elections were previously halted by both the current and prior governments due to election preparations. He urged current Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to prioritize youth engagement in democracy.

Updated: 29-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:32 IST
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued a call for the restoration of student union elections in Rajasthan, emphasizing their importance for youth empowerment.

In a social media post, Gehlot criticized the halting of these elections during the election year, citing similar actions by the previous BJP government.

Gehlot urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to act promptly to reinstate the elections, following a trend seen recently at Delhi University, to encourage democratic participation among the youth.

