Left Menu

Markets Surge to Record Highs: Tech Leads Black Friday Rally

Tech stocks drove the S&P 500 and Dow to new heights amid a shortened Black Friday session. Nvidia and Tesla fueled gains, while retail stocks buoyed market enthusiasm at the start of holiday shopping. Record online spending is expected, but concerns linger over inflation and rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:15 IST
Markets Surge to Record Highs: Tech Leads Black Friday Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shortened Black Friday trading session, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached unprecedented closing highs, steered by strength in technology stocks like Nvidia.

Retailers figured prominently as the holiday shopping season commenced, with investor attention centered on consumer reaction to significant Black Friday discounts. Online sales are projected to hit a record $10.8 billion, up nearly 10% from the previous year.

Despite market optimism, concerns persist over inflation and potential moderation of Federal Reserve rate cuts. These worries tempered gains that originated from anticipations of pro-business policies under Donald Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024