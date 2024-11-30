Markets Surge to Record Highs: Tech Leads Black Friday Rally

In a shortened Black Friday trading session, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached unprecedented closing highs, steered by strength in technology stocks like Nvidia.

Retailers figured prominently as the holiday shopping season commenced, with investor attention centered on consumer reaction to significant Black Friday discounts. Online sales are projected to hit a record $10.8 billion, up nearly 10% from the previous year.

Despite market optimism, concerns persist over inflation and potential moderation of Federal Reserve rate cuts. These worries tempered gains that originated from anticipations of pro-business policies under Donald Trump's administration.

