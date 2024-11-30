Turbulent Tbilisi: EU Accession Halt Sparks Pro-European Protests

Police dispersed pro-European protesters with water cannon, tear gas, and pepper spray in Tbilisi after the ruling Georgian Dream party suspended EU accession talks until 2028.

The protesters, angered by the geopolitical shift on EU membership enshrined in Georgia's constitution, clashed with police near the parliament building.

Despite being forced back by authorities, demonstrators maintained their ground, lighting fires and showing defiance as political tension simmered in the aftermath of the halted talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)