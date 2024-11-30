Left Menu

Turbulent Tbilisi: EU Accession Halt Sparks Pro-European Protests

In Tbilisi, police clashed with thousands of protesters opposing the freeze on EU accession talks, a move by the ruling Georgian Dream party. Demonstrators erected barricades and clashed with police, demanding continued progress toward EU membership, seen by many as a constitutional aim for the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 04:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 04:23 IST
Turbulent Tbilisi: EU Accession Halt Sparks Pro-European Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Police dispersed pro-European protesters with water cannon, tear gas, and pepper spray in Tbilisi after the ruling Georgian Dream party suspended EU accession talks until 2028.

The protesters, angered by the geopolitical shift on EU membership enshrined in Georgia's constitution, clashed with police near the parliament building.

Despite being forced back by authorities, demonstrators maintained their ground, lighting fires and showing defiance as political tension simmered in the aftermath of the halted talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024