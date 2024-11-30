Left Menu

Iceland Votes Amid Economic Woes and Snowstorm Threat

Iceland is set for a snap election likely to change its ruling coalition amid an economic slowdown and cost-of-living crisis. Severe weather might delay vote results. The ruling coalition faces opposition from the pro-EU Social Democrats and the Liberal Reform Party, emphasizing economic hardship and EU membership debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 07:32 IST
Iceland Votes Amid Economic Woes and Snowstorm Threat

Iceland is preparing for a critical snap election on Saturday that could see a major political shift due to the country's economic difficulties and increasing cost-of-living concerns.

The North Atlantic nation, known for its political stability, has faced economic challenges, including inflation and high borrowing costs reminiscent of the 2008 crisis. Adding to these issues are recent volcanic eruptions near Reykjavik, affecting tourism and infrastructure.

The ruling coalition appears vulnerable to defeat, with polls suggesting gains for the pro-EU Social Democrats and the Liberal Reform Party. Meanwhile, a heavy snowstorm in the east may complicate vote counting, leading authorities to urge early voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024