Iceland Votes Amid Economic Woes and Snowstorm Threat

Iceland is preparing for a critical snap election on Saturday that could see a major political shift due to the country's economic difficulties and increasing cost-of-living concerns.

The North Atlantic nation, known for its political stability, has faced economic challenges, including inflation and high borrowing costs reminiscent of the 2008 crisis. Adding to these issues are recent volcanic eruptions near Reykjavik, affecting tourism and infrastructure.

The ruling coalition appears vulnerable to defeat, with polls suggesting gains for the pro-EU Social Democrats and the Liberal Reform Party. Meanwhile, a heavy snowstorm in the east may complicate vote counting, leading authorities to urge early voting.

