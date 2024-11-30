Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as SP Leaders Face Restrictions in Sambhal

Amid escalating tensions in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leaders, including Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Harendra Malik, face police roadblocks as they attempt to visit the violence-hit district. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP government for mishandling the situation, with ongoing security deployment amid the mosque survey dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:51 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) Lok Sabha MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As disturbances unfolded prior to the Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation's planned visit to Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, SP Lok Sabha MP, announced his intent to travel to the district in Uttar Pradesh. Barq stated that they would devise a plan after consulting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav if police hindered their visit to the violence-stricken area.

This development comes as SP leader Harendra Malik was barred by Uttar Pradesh police from heading to Sambhal amidst severe traffic congestion on the Delhi Meerut Expressway. Malik voiced skepticism about the government and administrative reports on the ongoing unrest in Sambhal, urging the government to present the truth through unbiased channels.

Meanwhile, senior SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey was halted by police in Lucknow from reaching Sambhal. The situation escalates as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targets the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their inability to manage the situation effectively, while court-ordered restrictions over the controversial mosque survey continue to raise tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

