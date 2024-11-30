Left Menu

Political Shift: Bipin C Babu Transitions from CPI(M) to BJP

Bipin C Babu, a former leader within CPI(M), has defected to the BJP amidst internal conflicts and factional feuds in CPI(M). His decision was influenced by CPI(M)'s alleged loss of secularism and developmental initiatives by BJP under PM Narendra Modi. Bipin denies seeking any position with BJP.

Bipin C Babu, a prominent member of the CPI(M) from Alappuzha, has switched allegiance to the BJP amid increasing factional tensions within the communist party. The move happened on Saturday, with Babu receiving his BJP membership from national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Babu, previously holding positions as vice-president of the Alappuzha district panchayat and other significant roles, criticized the CPI(M) for losing its secular character and claimed it is now dominated by communal forces. This alleged shift, along with development projects led by PM Narendra Modi, drew Babu to the BJP.

The CPI(M) faces growing internal dissent, especially regarding the sidelining of senior leader G Sudhakaran, sparking protests in regions like Karunagappilly. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran has highlighted the CPI(M)'s internal discord as an advantage for the BJP's expansion in traditional strongholds.

