Left Menu

SP Delegation Blocked Amid Sambhal Tensions, Criticizes UP Government

Samajwadi Party leaders were blocked by police from visiting violence-hit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. SP MP Iqra Munawwar Hasan criticized the government, saying the delegation sought to investigate the incident responsibly. The party plans to bring the issue to Parliament, condemning the UP government's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:28 IST
SP Delegation Blocked Amid Sambhal Tensions, Criticizes UP Government
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Iqra Munawwar Hasan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic series of events, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, including MP Iqra Munawwar Hasan, have been obstructed by police from reaching the tumultuous district of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. SP intended to conduct an independent inquiry into the recent violence, which claimed four lives.

Accusations have been directed towards the state's BJP government for allegedly undermining democratic principles. Hasan reported that their 15-member team was blocked at several locations before reaching Sambhal, prompting SP to vow to escalate the matter in Parliament.

In response, UP SP President Shyam Lal Pal was allegedly placed under house arrest, igniting further criticism from the SP. The party's official statement accused the UP government of disrespecting the Constitution, amid tensions following a court-ordered mosque survey that led to deadly confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024