SP Delegation Blocked Amid Sambhal Tensions, Criticizes UP Government

In a dramatic series of events, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, including MP Iqra Munawwar Hasan, have been obstructed by police from reaching the tumultuous district of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. SP intended to conduct an independent inquiry into the recent violence, which claimed four lives.

Accusations have been directed towards the state's BJP government for allegedly undermining democratic principles. Hasan reported that their 15-member team was blocked at several locations before reaching Sambhal, prompting SP to vow to escalate the matter in Parliament.

In response, UP SP President Shyam Lal Pal was allegedly placed under house arrest, igniting further criticism from the SP. The party's official statement accused the UP government of disrespecting the Constitution, amid tensions following a court-ordered mosque survey that led to deadly confrontations.

