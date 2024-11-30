SP Delegation Blocked Amid Sambhal Tensions, Criticizes UP Government
Samajwadi Party leaders were blocked by police from visiting violence-hit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. SP MP Iqra Munawwar Hasan criticized the government, saying the delegation sought to investigate the incident responsibly. The party plans to bring the issue to Parliament, condemning the UP government's actions.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic series of events, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, including MP Iqra Munawwar Hasan, have been obstructed by police from reaching the tumultuous district of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. SP intended to conduct an independent inquiry into the recent violence, which claimed four lives.
Accusations have been directed towards the state's BJP government for allegedly undermining democratic principles. Hasan reported that their 15-member team was blocked at several locations before reaching Sambhal, prompting SP to vow to escalate the matter in Parliament.
In response, UP SP President Shyam Lal Pal was allegedly placed under house arrest, igniting further criticism from the SP. The party's official statement accused the UP government of disrespecting the Constitution, amid tensions following a court-ordered mosque survey that led to deadly confrontations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ours is 'mohabbat ki dukan', they have 'nafrat ka bazar', we can eliminate BJP's 'hate and violence' through love: Rahul Gandhi.
Justice March in Manipur: Rallying for Ethnic Violence Victims
High Drama in Tonk: MLA Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested Amid Escalating Violence
My mind feels satisfied after seeing impact of growth in Bodoland, which saw violence earlier: PM Modi at 1st Bodoland Festival.
Cabinet Crisis: Dutch Politics in Turmoil Over Soccer-Related Violence