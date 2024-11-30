Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Urges Centre on Bangladesh's Hindu Minority Safety

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee emphasized that the central government must address the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. He stated that West Bengal has no role in this matter and criticized BJP's political motives. Banerjee highlighted that border security is a central matter, while TMC supports the Centre's decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amtala | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:17 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Urges Centre on Bangladesh's Hindu Minority Safety
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee emphasized the responsibility of the central government in ensuring the safety and security of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh on Friday.

During a program in his Lok Sabha constituency, Diamond Harbour, Banerjee reiterated that West Bengal has no role in addressing Bangladesh's issues. "The state is bound by the Constitution, which mandates that the Union government should engage with Bangladesh firmly on this matter," he asserted.

Criticizing the BJP for politicizing every issue, Banerjee targeted their Kolkata protests for spiritual leader Chinmoy Das's release. He underscored that border security lies under the central government's jurisdiction and pledged TMC's support for any of the Centre's decisions on Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024