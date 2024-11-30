Abhishek Banerjee Urges Centre on Bangladesh's Hindu Minority Safety

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee emphasized the responsibility of the central government in ensuring the safety and security of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh on Friday.

During a program in his Lok Sabha constituency, Diamond Harbour, Banerjee reiterated that West Bengal has no role in addressing Bangladesh's issues. "The state is bound by the Constitution, which mandates that the Union government should engage with Bangladesh firmly on this matter," he asserted.

Criticizing the BJP for politicizing every issue, Banerjee targeted their Kolkata protests for spiritual leader Chinmoy Das's release. He underscored that border security lies under the central government's jurisdiction and pledged TMC's support for any of the Centre's decisions on Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)