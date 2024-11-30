Trudeau and Trump Discuss Tariffs Over Dinner at Mar-a-Lago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dined with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss potential tariffs on Canadian goods. Despite past tensions, the two leaders addressed issues like trade, border security, and drugs, aiming for constructive outcomes amid Trump's tariff threats.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met President-elect Donald Trump for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday, amidst Trump's threats to impose significant tariffs on Canadian products.
The meeting, described as a 'positive, wide-ranging dinner,' addressed key topics such as trade, border security, and defense. Despite Trump's previous criticism of Trudeau, both leaders sought constructive dialogue to resolve tariff concerns.
Trump's proposed tariffs aim to curb the flow of drugs and illegal migration at the borders with Canada and Mexico, although numbers suggest the Canadian border faces fewer challenges compared to the southern border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trudeau
- Trump
- tariffs
- Canada
- Mexico
- trade
- border security
- Mar-a-Lago
- dinner meeting
- fentanyl
ALSO READ
Chancay Megaport: Rising Tides Amid Surging Trade
Nicola Grigg Attends PACER Plus Meeting in Australia to Strengthen Pacific Trade and Economic Growth
India Denounces Discriminatory Climate Trade Measures at COP29
Gentiloni Warns Against U.S. Trade Protectionism Impact on Europe
UK Trade Delegation to Explore Tech Opportunities in Kolkata