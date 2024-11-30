Left Menu

Trudeau and Trump Discuss Tariffs Over Dinner at Mar-a-Lago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dined with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss potential tariffs on Canadian goods. Despite past tensions, the two leaders addressed issues like trade, border security, and drugs, aiming for constructive outcomes amid Trump's tariff threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:30 IST
Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met President-elect Donald Trump for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday, amidst Trump's threats to impose significant tariffs on Canadian products.

The meeting, described as a 'positive, wide-ranging dinner,' addressed key topics such as trade, border security, and defense. Despite Trump's previous criticism of Trudeau, both leaders sought constructive dialogue to resolve tariff concerns.

Trump's proposed tariffs aim to curb the flow of drugs and illegal migration at the borders with Canada and Mexico, although numbers suggest the Canadian border faces fewer challenges compared to the southern border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

