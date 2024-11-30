Tripura CM Warns of Historical Amnesia in Bangladesh

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha voiced grave concerns over the current political actions in Bangladesh, condemning attempts by those in power to rewrite history and overlook the nation's shared past with India.

Speaking at an event in Rabindra Bhaban, Saha highlighted the significant role Tripura played during the 1971 liberation war and urged people to protest against recent minority attacks in Bangladesh. He emphasized the need for immediate corrective measures from the Bangladeshi authorities.

He pointed out that while Durga Puja celebrations continue in India, instances of idol desecration in Bangladesh should mobilize citizens to stand united against these atrocities.

