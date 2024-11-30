Tripura CM Warns of Historical Amnesia in Bangladesh
Tripura CM Manik Saha criticized Bangladesh's current interim government for attempting to rewrite history and neglecting past contributions by Tripura. He called on citizens to protest attacks on minorities and urged the Bangladeshi government to take corrective measures or face future regrets.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha voiced grave concerns over the current political actions in Bangladesh, condemning attempts by those in power to rewrite history and overlook the nation's shared past with India.
Speaking at an event in Rabindra Bhaban, Saha highlighted the significant role Tripura played during the 1971 liberation war and urged people to protest against recent minority attacks in Bangladesh. He emphasized the need for immediate corrective measures from the Bangladeshi authorities.
He pointed out that while Durga Puja celebrations continue in India, instances of idol desecration in Bangladesh should mobilize citizens to stand united against these atrocities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
