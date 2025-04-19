Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Targeting Minorities and Backward Classes Amid Agra Unrest

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP of targeting Dalits, backward classes, and minorities, citing a vandalism incident at MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence. Yadav highlights BJP's purported use of intimidation strategies, alleged police inaction, and concerns over dismantling reservation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:59 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ruling BJP is targeting Dalits, backward classes, and minorities, following an incident where MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence in Agra was vandalised by Karni Sena members over a controversial remark in Parliament.

Yadav criticized the BJP's strategy, calling it a planned conspiracy to intimidate the PDA communities (Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak). He accused the government of protecting criminals and undermining the Constitution, alleging a lack of police action during violent incidents.

Highlighting caste-based violence and claiming BJP's opposition to reservation policies, Yadav pledged the Samajwadi Party's commitment to social justice and democracy, stating they will continue fighting for the rights enshrined by Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

