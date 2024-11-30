Left Menu

Sajad Lone Critiques Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for Surrendering to BJP

Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone has criticized Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for weakening state identity and yielding to BJP pressures. Lone highlights Abdullah's shift from an aggressive electoral campaign to a more subdued approach, insinuating his eagerness to align with Delhi's central leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sajad Lone, chief of the Peoples' Conference, launched a fierce critique of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of being Delhi's preferred tool in the region's identity erosion.

In a series of statements on social media platform X, Lone alleged Abdullah's failure to stand up to Delhi or speak against the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lone expressed frustration at Abdullah's transformation from an aggressive electoral stance against the BJP to a more restrained demeanor post-elections, accusing him of yielding to BJP leaders and undermining the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

