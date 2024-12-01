Trade Tensions and Tariff Threats: Trump and Trudeau's Strategic Dialogue

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stated that he had a "very productive" meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, focusing on border issues, trade, energy, and Arctic matters. The meeting took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, ahead of his inauguration in January.

Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports have sparked fears of a trade conflict. Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, cautioned that such tariffs could lead to severe repercussions for both nations and hinted at retaliatory measures if Trump's plan is enacted.

During discussions, Trump emphasized the need for cooperation on issues such as the opioid crisis and illegal immigration. He called for fair trade agreements that protect American workers and addressed the significant trade deficit with Canada. Additionally, Trump warned the BRICS countries against launching a new currency to rival the U.S. dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)