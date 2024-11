Trump's Tariff Tactics: U.S.-Canada Relations Under Spotlight

Amid escalating concerns over a potential trade war, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Florida to discuss pivotal topics including trade, border security, and energy. The meeting highlights Trump's pledge to impose tariffs on Canadian imports, raising alarms among trading partners.

Trudeau's visit, set at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, focused on fostering collaboration to tackle the fentanyl crisis linked to illegal immigration and levelling out the U.S.-Canada trade imbalance. Both leaders voiced their dedication to jointly addressing these pressing challenges, emphasizing partnership amidst political tensions.

Meanwhile, Trump warned the BRICS countries against developing an alternative to the U.S. dollar, threatening tariffs on those failing to comply. Trudeau, taking the tariff threats seriously, assured that proactive discussions would continue, aiming for harmonious bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)