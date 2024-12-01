Left Menu

Opposition Alleges Government Intentional Parliament Disruptions

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses the government of orchestrating Parliament disruptions, hindering discussions on key issues like Adani, Manipur, and Sambhal. Parliament's first winter session week was lost amid protests and adjournments. Vice President's rebuke reflects widespread discontent over wasted sessions, highlighting democracy's precarious state in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:12 IST
Opposition Alleges Government Intentional Parliament Disruptions
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating political confrontation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sharply criticized the government for allegedly orchestrating the adjournment of Parliament proceedings, resulting in a stagnant legislative process. This comes after the first week of the Winter Session was entirely washed out, with key issues such as the Adani controversy and regional disturbances in Manipur and Sambhal remaining unaddressed.

Ramesh claimed that it is the government that is keen on these interruptions, a sentiment echoed by many opposition members. Ajmer and Sambhal incidents were also cited as contentious topics, with Congress urging urgent dialogue. He expressed frustration over BJP members' alleged attempts to derail proceedings whenever hard-hitting questions are on the table.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed deep disquiet over the repeated disruptions, labeling them as damaging to parliamentary integrity and public perception. He criticized the misuse of Rule 267, terming it a tool for disruption rather than constructive debate. Amid continued protest by opposition MPs, both Houses saw repeated adjournments.

The first session began on November 25 but faced consistent adjournments over the opposition's slogan-shouting about unresolved issues. The session will extend to December 20. Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh revealed Congress's plan to approach the Election Commission about concerns with EVMs amid Maharashtra assembly election outcomes, further alleging manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024