Opposition Alleges Government Intentional Parliament Disruptions

In an escalating political confrontation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sharply criticized the government for allegedly orchestrating the adjournment of Parliament proceedings, resulting in a stagnant legislative process. This comes after the first week of the Winter Session was entirely washed out, with key issues such as the Adani controversy and regional disturbances in Manipur and Sambhal remaining unaddressed.

Ramesh claimed that it is the government that is keen on these interruptions, a sentiment echoed by many opposition members. Ajmer and Sambhal incidents were also cited as contentious topics, with Congress urging urgent dialogue. He expressed frustration over BJP members' alleged attempts to derail proceedings whenever hard-hitting questions are on the table.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed deep disquiet over the repeated disruptions, labeling them as damaging to parliamentary integrity and public perception. He criticized the misuse of Rule 267, terming it a tool for disruption rather than constructive debate. Amid continued protest by opposition MPs, both Houses saw repeated adjournments.

The first session began on November 25 but faced consistent adjournments over the opposition's slogan-shouting about unresolved issues. The session will extend to December 20. Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh revealed Congress's plan to approach the Election Commission about concerns with EVMs amid Maharashtra assembly election outcomes, further alleging manipulation.

