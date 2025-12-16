Extended Inquiry: Unveiling the Truth Behind Manipur Violence
The Indian government has extended the deadline for a Commission of Inquiry into the 2023 Manipur violence until May 20, 2026. The panel, led by Justice Ajai Lamba, was formed to investigate the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The commission's report deadline has been extended multiple times.
In a recent development, the Indian government has granted an extension to a high-level Commission of Inquiry to complete its investigation into the Manipur violence of 2023, which resulted in 260 deaths. The new deadline for the report is now set for May 20, 2026.
The three-member panel, under the leadership of former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, was established following the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023. The probe is tasked with examining the triggers, spread, and official actions concerning the violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
Despite multiple extensions, the Commission, originally expected to file its findings within six months from its inception, now has until mid-2026 to provide its report to the Central government. This decision comes amidst ongoing efforts to stabilize the region currently under President's rule.
