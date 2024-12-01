Left Menu

Crisis in Georgia: Protests, Power Struggles, and Political Uncertainty

The Georgian Prime Minister praised police for handling protests, claiming foreign interference, as Georgia faces crisis over EU talks halt. The EU and the U.S. express concern over Georgia's shift towards Russia, amid protests in Tbilisi and accusations of election rigging leading to a constitutional crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Georgia, a surge of political tensions has ensued as Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze commended the police for their response to protestors allegedly influenced by foreign forces aiming to destabilize the nation.

Amid halted EU accession talks, the EU and U.S. expressed alarm over Georgia's possible pivot towards Russia. Protests have swept Tbilisi, with police resorting to water cannons and tear gas. Russian official Dmitry Medvedev claimed Georgia is on a precarious path similar to Ukraine.

Despite U.S. criticism for excessive force, Kobakhidze defended the police, dismissing Washington's suspension of their strategic partnership as temporary. The constitutional crisis deepens as outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili refuses to concede to what she deems an illegitimate parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

