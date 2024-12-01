Crisis in Georgia: Protests, Power Struggles, and Political Uncertainty

In Georgia, a surge of political tensions has ensued as Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze commended the police for their response to protestors allegedly influenced by foreign forces aiming to destabilize the nation.

Amid halted EU accession talks, the EU and U.S. expressed alarm over Georgia's possible pivot towards Russia. Protests have swept Tbilisi, with police resorting to water cannons and tear gas. Russian official Dmitry Medvedev claimed Georgia is on a precarious path similar to Ukraine.

Despite U.S. criticism for excessive force, Kobakhidze defended the police, dismissing Washington's suspension of their strategic partnership as temporary. The constitutional crisis deepens as outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili refuses to concede to what she deems an illegitimate parliament.

