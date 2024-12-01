Left Menu

Syrian Conflict Intensifies as Insurgents Make Bold Advances

In a surprise offensive, Syrian insurgents, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, captured key areas in Aleppo province and claimed advances in Hama. The move embarrasses President Assad and questions his forces' readiness. Amid regional political dynamics, the conflict's impact on security and stability remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a surprise military offensive, insurgents led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized control of key areas in Aleppo province over the weekend, and asserted advances into Hama, escalating the Syrian conflict.

The operation marks a significant setback for President Bashar al-Assad, challenging the preparedness of Syrian troops and escalating tensions amid ongoing regional conflicts. The Syrian military intensified efforts, deploying reinforcements and launching strikes against opposition strongholds in Idlib, backed by Iran and Russia.

Meanwhile, international diplomatic attempts have faltered. Turkey, supporting the Syrian opposition, noted that while a limited rebel offensive was planned, broader military advancements have reshaped the battlefield, affecting regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

