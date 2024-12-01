Devendra Fadnavis Set for Maharashtra's CM Seat Amidst Ally Discord

Devendra Fadnavis has been finalized as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra by the BJP, although the formal election as the party's legislature leader is slated for December 2 or 3, according to senior BJP sources on Sunday.

As anticipation builds for the coalition government, outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed support for the BJP's choice, while addressing speculation about key roles within the governmental setup.

Despite the alliance's overwhelming win in the recent Maharashtra polls, internal dissensions are apparent as the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5, with Prime Minister Modi expected to attend.

