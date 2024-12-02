Left Menu

Lai Ching-te's US Transit Sparks Tensions Between Beijing and Washington

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's stopover in Hawaii during his South Pacific trip has initiated criticism from Beijing. Despite no formal welcome from US officials, Lai's visit underscores Taiwan-US relations. Lai aims to bolster democracy, peace, and prosperity. Tensions rise with US weapon sales to Taiwan amidst China's objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 00:29 IST
Lai Ching-te's US Transit Sparks Tensions Between Beijing and Washington
Lai Ching-te
  • Country:
  • United States

Taiwan's president, Lai Ching-te, has landed in Hawaii for a two-day transit through the US as part of his journey to the South Pacific. This visit marks Lai's first trip since taking office.

The stop in Hawaii has triggered severe criticism from Beijing, which opposes official relations between Taiwan and the US, a major ally and arms supplier to Taipei. No high-ranking US officials greeted Lai, yet he received a warm welcome from supporters waving Taiwanese flags.

Lai aims to use democratic values to enhance collaboration with allies. Meanwhile, US weapon sales to Taiwan continue to anger China, escalating bilateral tensions. Taiwan remains a significant point of conflict in US-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024