Lai Ching-te's US Transit Sparks Tensions Between Beijing and Washington

Taiwan's president, Lai Ching-te, has landed in Hawaii for a two-day transit through the US as part of his journey to the South Pacific. This visit marks Lai's first trip since taking office.

The stop in Hawaii has triggered severe criticism from Beijing, which opposes official relations between Taiwan and the US, a major ally and arms supplier to Taipei. No high-ranking US officials greeted Lai, yet he received a warm welcome from supporters waving Taiwanese flags.

Lai aims to use democratic values to enhance collaboration with allies. Meanwhile, US weapon sales to Taiwan continue to anger China, escalating bilateral tensions. Taiwan remains a significant point of conflict in US-China relations.

