Romania's Election Struggle: Pro-Western Battle Against the Far-Right

Romania's Social Democrats (PSD) appear poised to claim victory in the parliamentary elections, beating back a growing far-right challenge, according to an exit poll. This election marks the second in a series of three, including a presidential vote.

Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu's rise has bolstered ultranationalist parties, raising concerns over Romania's support for Ukraine. If exit poll results hold, the PSD could form a government, but the far-right's presence will remain significant.

Votes from Romanians abroad, likely supporting far-right and centrist parties, are not yet counted, complicating coalition prospects amid disagreements over fiscal policy. President designation will influence government formation, with further election reruns under consideration due to potential vote interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)