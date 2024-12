World News Roundup: Political Tensions and Security Measures Intensify

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assured President-elect Donald Trump of reinforced border controls, aiming to curb migrant and drug crossings. A senior Canadian official disclosed that Trudeau met Trump in Florida, discussing tariffs on Canadian imports.

Romania's Social Democrats appear ahead in parliamentary elections against a surging far-right party. Despite the shift, partial results indicate a consistent pro-Western political landscape amid consecutive electoral rounds.

In Syria, increased strikes by Russian and Syrian forces have targeted the rebel-held city of Idlib. Amidst continued violence, President Assad reiterated his aggressive stance against insurgents, affecting around four million residents in the conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)