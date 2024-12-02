Ireland's Election Dilemma: Centre-Right Coalition Partner Search Begins

Ireland's centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, are launching a quest for a coalition partner following recent elections. Both parties secured similar voter support to the previous election, but remain just shy of the 88 seats needed to govern alone.

Prime Minister Simon Harris seeks alignment with smaller leftist parties or conservative independents, excluding Sinn Fein. Although they ruled out a deal with Sinn Fein, whose support decreased, the coalition's ideological direction remains in question.

Urgency looms as Trump’s potential economic policy changes threaten Ireland's economy, reliant on U.S. multinationals. Fianna Fail's Finance Minister emphasizes the need for a stable coalition to navigate impending challenges.

