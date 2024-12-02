Left Menu

Kostin's Vision: A Long-Lasting Peace Deal for Ukraine?

VTB Bank CEO Andrei Kostin emphasized the need for a long-term peace deal in Ukraine that doesn't require renegotiation within a decade. With the new U.S. administration under Trump, Kostin anticipates interesting future developments given the administration's dynamic approach and expects Trump to strive for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:30 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
In a recent Reuters interview, VTB Bank's CEO Andrei Kostin stressed the importance of reaching a durable peace deal with the West over the conflict in Ukraine. He highlighted the necessity for such an agreement to withstand the test of time, ideally eliminating the need for renegotiation in the next decade.

Kostin expressed skepticism about optimistic outcomes due to what he perceives as a strong anti-Russian sentiment within the U.S. establishment. Reflecting on former President Trump's first term, Kostin noted that Trump's vibrant and unorthodox approach promises an eventful diplomatic landscape in the near future.

Despite potential hurdles, Kostin believes Trump may earnestly pursue conflict resolution in Ukraine. However, Kostin underscores that any peace settlement should be sustainable and designed to prevent a return to negotiations within a ten-year timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

