Delhi Election Drama: Kejriwal and Congress at Crossroads
Amid upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Udit Raj questions Arvind Kejriwal's stance on alliance talks, claiming it's a tactic to pressure Congress. Meanwhile, Kejriwal criticizes law enforcement over safety concerns and the arrest of MLA Naresh Balyan, alleging political motives behind the recent developments.
In the turbulent lead-up to the Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Udit Raj has challenged Arvind Kejriwal's recent statements on potential political alliances. Raj questions why Kejriwal is making such claims when Congress's Delhi unit has already ruled out any coalition. This, Raj argues, might be an attempt by Kejriwal to force Congress into compromise amid electoral anxieties.
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, countered these assertions by reaffirming his stance on not forming alliances in the upcoming elections, as highlighted in a recent press conference. As the election tension escalates, Kejriwal criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning a recent incident during his 'padyatra,' where he claims a potentially harmful liquid was thrown at him.
Further stirring controversy, Kejriwal addressed the arrest of MLA Naresh Balyan, alleging it was politically motivated and linked to criminal intimidation by gangsters. He defended Balyan as a mere victim of extortion attempts, describing a lawlessness in Delhi that he claims has spiraled out of control, partly attributing it to the broader political climate.
