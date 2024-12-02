Political Tensions Escalate as Congress Eyes Visit to Violence-hit Sambhal

Amid rising tensions in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticized the Congress party's intent to visit the area, labeling it 'political tourism'. Pathak stressed that maintaining law and order remains a priority, regardless of political affiliation, and that no breaches will be tolerated.

An unbiased investigation is reportedly underway following the violent clashes that ensued after a local court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid. A judicial committee has inspected the site, speaking with residents and officials to ascertain the facts.

Despite police warnings, Congress President Ajay Rai insisted on a peaceful visit, emphasizing the need to raise awareness about alleged injustices. Meanwhile, Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad urged collective action against violence, highlighting contradictory statements from local officials regarding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)