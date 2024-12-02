Philippines' Political Drama: Impeachment Sought Against Vice President

An alliance of Philippine civil society groups is set to file an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday. The complaint will be filed at the lower house with the backing of the Akbayan partylist, which confirmed its endorsement through one of its lawmakers.

Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, finds herself at the center of controversy. The Vice President is currently entangled in a contentious dispute with current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, adding a new layer of tension in the political landscape.

In addition to these political frictions, Duterte is under scrutiny through a house inquiry concerning her financial expenditures. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for her political career and the nation's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)