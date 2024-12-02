Left Menu

Philippines' Political Drama: Impeachment Sought Against Vice President

A coalition of civil society organizations in the Philippines plans to file an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. This move, backed by Akbayan partylist, comes amidst tensions with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and an investigation into Duterte's spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:59 IST
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An alliance of Philippine civil society groups is set to file an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday. The complaint will be filed at the lower house with the backing of the Akbayan partylist, which confirmed its endorsement through one of its lawmakers.

Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, finds herself at the center of controversy. The Vice President is currently entangled in a contentious dispute with current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, adding a new layer of tension in the political landscape.

In addition to these political frictions, Duterte is under scrutiny through a house inquiry concerning her financial expenditures. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for her political career and the nation's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

