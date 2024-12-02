Left Menu

Impeachment Saga: Tensions Rise Amidst Philippines' Political Elite

An alliance of civil society groups in the Philippines plans to file an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. The complaint, endorsed by Akbayan partylist, follows a public fallout with President Marcos Jr. and an inquiry into her spending. Duterte denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:16 IST
On Monday, a coalition of civil society organizations in the Philippines will file an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. The action is backed by the parliamentary group Akbayan partylist, which announced its lawmaker would support the move.

Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is at the center of a political row with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who faces scrutiny over her expenditure. Despite the allegations, Duterte maintains her innocence. Akbayan characterized the move as a 'historic impeachment complaint,' to be submitted by a coalition including civil society, religious leaders, and victims of Duterte's father's notorious war on drugs.

The grounds for this impeachment remain unclear, and attempts to reach Vice President Duterte for comment went unanswered. The unprecedented bid emerges amidst a visible rift among top Philippine officials, marking another chapter in the political drama following the collapse of their familial alliance that secured Marcos a decisive electoral victory in 2022.

Recently, Duterte's comments about hiring someone to eliminate Marcos if she were killed stirred controversy, though she later claimed they were misinterpreted. President Marcos remarked on Friday that any impeachment effort might merely serve as a distraction for Congress, a sentiment that has sparked criticism from some lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

