Sanctions Stalemate: Kostin's Perspective on U.S.-Russia Relations

Andrei Kostin, the CEO of Russia's VTB Bank, has expressed that efforts by the upcoming U.S. administration to improve ties with Moscow might occur, but sanctions could persist. Kostin told Reuters that these sanctions, entrenched by anti-Russian sentiment in the U.S., might not be lifted easily.

Drawing historical parallels, Kostin referenced the Jackson-Vanik amendment, emphasizing its prolonged impact, as a similar situation with current sanctions. Despite expectations for diplomatic efforts, Kostin foresees prolonged sanctions due to entrenched opposition.

Kostin firmly stated that Russia is unlikely to keep its financial reserves in U.S. Treasuries, highlighting strained relations. His remarks precede VTB's investment forum and demonstrate skepticism on any quick resolution.

