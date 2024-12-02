Left Menu

Escalation in Aleppo: Iran-backed Forces and Syrian Government Intensify Their Standoff

Iran-backed Iraqi militias have entered Syria to support the government's fight against rebels in Aleppo. This development marks a potential escalation in the region's ongoing conflicts. Iran pledges further aid to Damascus as Syrian and Russian forces intensify strikes against rebel-held areas, risking wider destabilization across the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:22 IST
Escalation in Aleppo: Iran-backed Forces and Syrian Government Intensify Their Standoff

In a significant development, hundreds of fighters from Iran-backed Iraqi militias crossed into Syria overnight, according to Syrian and Iraqi sources. The militias aim to bolster the Syrian government's efforts against rebels who recently seized Aleppo.

At least 300 fighters primarily from the Badr and Nujabaa groups made the crossing on Sunday night, avoiding official routes to minimize exposure to airstrikes, as confirmed by Iraqi security sources. This comes as Tehran has pledged further support to Damascus.

The ongoing conflict has intensified, with Syrian and Russian forces increasing their airstrikes in rebel-held territories. This escalation carries the potential for broader regional destabilization, adding complexity to an already volatile Middle Eastern landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024