Escalation in Aleppo: Iran-backed Forces and Syrian Government Intensify Their Standoff
Iran-backed Iraqi militias have entered Syria to support the government's fight against rebels in Aleppo. This development marks a potential escalation in the region's ongoing conflicts. Iran pledges further aid to Damascus as Syrian and Russian forces intensify strikes against rebel-held areas, risking wider destabilization across the Middle East.
In a significant development, hundreds of fighters from Iran-backed Iraqi militias crossed into Syria overnight, according to Syrian and Iraqi sources. The militias aim to bolster the Syrian government's efforts against rebels who recently seized Aleppo.
At least 300 fighters primarily from the Badr and Nujabaa groups made the crossing on Sunday night, avoiding official routes to minimize exposure to airstrikes, as confirmed by Iraqi security sources. This comes as Tehran has pledged further support to Damascus.
The ongoing conflict has intensified, with Syrian and Russian forces increasing their airstrikes in rebel-held territories. This escalation carries the potential for broader regional destabilization, adding complexity to an already volatile Middle Eastern landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
