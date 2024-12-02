Escalation in Aleppo: Iran-backed Forces and Syrian Government Intensify Their Standoff

In a significant development, hundreds of fighters from Iran-backed Iraqi militias crossed into Syria overnight, according to Syrian and Iraqi sources. The militias aim to bolster the Syrian government's efforts against rebels who recently seized Aleppo.

At least 300 fighters primarily from the Badr and Nujabaa groups made the crossing on Sunday night, avoiding official routes to minimize exposure to airstrikes, as confirmed by Iraqi security sources. This comes as Tehran has pledged further support to Damascus.

The ongoing conflict has intensified, with Syrian and Russian forces increasing their airstrikes in rebel-held territories. This escalation carries the potential for broader regional destabilization, adding complexity to an already volatile Middle Eastern landscape.

