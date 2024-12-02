Election Controversy Clouds Namibia's Presidential Race

Early results from Namibia's presidential election, plagued by technical issues, show a lead for the candidate from the ruling SWAPO party. The voting period was extended for three days due to ballot shortages, sparking controversy.

Opposition parties, led by the Independent Patriots for Change, have rejected these results, deeming the extension illegal. They plan to challenge the elections' validity in court.

Namibia's election challenges echo regional political tensions, as other southern African ruling parties face similar public discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)