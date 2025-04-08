Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: South Africa's Citrus Crisis

The Trump administration's 30% tariffs on South African citrus threaten 35,000 jobs and could devastate towns reliant on the US market. South Africa, a major citrus exporter, faces added costs, risking economic turmoil in communities like Citrusdal. Negotiations for tariff reductions are urgently needed to avert a crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South African citrus farmers are bracing for a formidable challenge as the Trump administration prepares to impose 30% tariffs on their exports to the United States. The Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa warns that these tariffs threaten to annihilate 35,000 jobs and jeopardize the economies of rural towns that heavily rely on citrus exports.

This development comes at a critical moment, coinciding with the start of the citrus packing season for export to the US. South Africa ranks as the second-largest exporter of oranges and the fourth-largest exporter of soft citrus globally. With 5-6% of its citrus exports destined for the US, the impact of these tariffs could ripple throughout the economy.

In towns like Citrusdal, near Cape Town, where the local economy is built on US-bound citrus exports, the situation seems dire. The citrus industry is calling on the South African government to prioritize negotiations with the US for tariff reductions, emphasizing the complementary nature of South African citrus to the US market when local produce is out of season.

