South African Board for Sheriffs Calls for Urgent Investigation into Targeted Killings

The South African Board for Sheriffs has urgently appealed to both the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Police to launch a full-scale investigation into what it describes as "targeted attacks" on sheriffs, following a series of violent incidents, including the recent murder of Secunda sheriff, Andrew Shabalala. These attacks have raised grave concerns over the safety of court officials and the escalating violence that has already claimed the lives of two sheriffs in recent months.

In a statement issued following Shabalala's tragic death last week, the board emphasized the increasing frequency of such attacks, which it views as part of a disturbing trend of violent incidents aimed at individuals carrying out their lawful duties as Sheriffs of the court. The tragic murder of Shabalala comes on the heels of the death of Thapelo Mojapelo, the acting sheriff in Giyani, who was killed earlier this year. Additionally, a recent assassination attempt on Pramodh Ora, the acting sheriff in Vanderbijlpark, further underscores the threat faced by law enforcement officers in the region.

The South African Board for Sheriffs has expressed deep concern over this rising violence, urging the authorities to take swift and decisive action to investigate these attacks. The board has called on both the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Police to work closely with law enforcement agencies to identify the perpetrators behind these targeted killings and understand the motives driving these violent acts. The full details of the incidents are still under investigation, but the pattern is clear – sheriffs have become the subject of dangerous and violent criminal behavior.

"We call urgently upon the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Police to intervene decisively and work in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to investigate the origins of these targeted attacks. It is clear that both Mr. Mojapelo and Mr. Shabalala were assassinated while carrying out their duties as Sheriffs of the court," said the board in its statement.

In addition to demanding an immediate investigation, the board has also promised to urgently review its internal policies and procedures regarding the safety and security of sheriffs during their duties. Among the measures under consideration is the possibility of special training for sheriffs and their deputies, as well as the expedited application and authorization process for firearms to ensure their protection. The board also suggested the idea of mandatory police presence at high-risk duties, such as auctions and evictions, which often put sheriffs in dangerous situations.

The board’s statement also mentioned the urgent need to review the regulations surrounding the Sheriffs Act, particularly in terms of providing compensation or pension benefits for sheriffs or their deputies who are killed or injured while performing their duties. This review would aim to offer greater protection for sheriffs and their families in the unfortunate event of their being harmed while fulfilling their roles in the judicial system.

Moreover, the board has acknowledged the troubling issue of unlawful elements operating within or around sheriffs' offices. These criminal elements, which may be contributing to the growing risk faced by sheriffs, have been described as a serious criminal offense in themselves. However, the board stressed that the targeted killings of sheriffs represent a direct and egregious attack on the rule of law in South Africa. These attacks, it argues, must be met with the full force of justice.

"This escalation of violence is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue unchecked," the board said in its statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assure them that the South African Board for Sheriffs, in conjunction with law enforcement agencies, will do everything in its power to ensure that those responsible for these heinous crimes are apprehended and held accountable."

As this tragic wave of violence against sheriffs continues to unfold, it highlights a broader issue regarding the safety of law enforcement and judicial officers who are simply carrying out their duties. While the government and the South African Police Service have been urged to act quickly, it is clear that additional measures must be taken to ensure the protection of these critical workers and the integrity of the legal system.

The South African Board for Sheriffs has committed to closely monitoring the investigation and working alongside law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice, sending a message that attacks on court officials will not be tolerated. The ongoing wave of violence has left the nation questioning the safety of judicial officers and whether sufficient measures are being taken to protect them in their vital roles within the justice system.

As more details emerge from the investigation, the hope remains that these horrific incidents will prompt immediate action from all relevant authorities, ultimately preventing further attacks on sheriffs and restoring confidence in the country’s rule of law.