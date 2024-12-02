Left Menu

French PM Barnier Faces Political Turmoil Over Social Security Bill

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is invoking article 49.3 to pass the 2025 social security bill without a vote, risking a no-confidence measure from far-right and left rivals. His minority government may face collapse as tensions mount over budget provisions targeting France's public deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:59 IST
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is at the center of a political storm as he pushes the social security bill of the 2025 budget through parliament. Local media reports indicate Barnier is resorting to article 49.3 of the constitution in order to bypass a parliamentary vote.

This controversial decision comes on the heels of a last-minute concession to the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, who demands further compromises. Le Pen insists on scrapping plans to de-link pensions from inflation. Barnier's maneuver threatens to trigger a no-confidence vote from both the National Rally and leftist factions.

Facing a deeply divided parliament, Barnier's administration, reliant on external support, is grappling with fiscal strategies to rein in France's mounting deficits. The potential political crisis mirrors broader instability across EU capitals and highlights French governmental challenges since its formation in September.

