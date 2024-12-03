Securing Peace: Starmer's Urgent Call to Support Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has underscored the critical need to bolster support for Ukraine, arguing it is essential for positioning the country favorably in peace negotiations. In a candid admission, Starmer suggests a negotiated end to the conflict could be on the horizon.

During a speech in London's financial district, Starmer highlighted the importance of sustained Western backing for Ukraine, warning that a Russian triumph would endanger the security, stability, and prosperity of Europe. He called for continued support of Ukraine's self-defence, stating, "We must do what it takes, for as long as it takes."

As Russia advances at an alarming rate, and with President-elect Donald Trump poised to potentially alter the U.S. support dynamic, Starmer's remarks come at a pivotal time. His comments reflect a departure from earlier stances, where he insisted that the conflict should end with Russia withdrawing from Ukrainian territory. With Europe's role in arming Kyiv becoming more pressing, Starmer stressed the urgency of unified European action to protect against a determined Russian aggressor.

(With inputs from agencies.)