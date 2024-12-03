Trump Taps Billionaire Warren Stephens for UK Ambassador Role

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed billionaire Warren Stephens to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. The move places one of his significant donors and a prominent figure in the financial sector in a prime diplomatic position. The Senate must now confirm this prestigious appointment.

Stephens, who oversees the financial services firm Stephens Inc., based in Little Rock, Arkansas, has long aspired to serve the United States in a full-time capacity. His new role will have him representing American interests to a long-standing ally, as noted by Trump in his recent social media announcement.

In line with his pattern of nominating loyalists to key diplomatic roles, Trump also revealed his intentions over the weekend to nominate Charles Kushner as the ambassador to France. Previously, during his first term, Trump appointed major campaign donor Robert 'Woody' Johnson as ambassador to the UK.

