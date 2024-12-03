World News Highlights: A Tumultuous Week in Global Affairs

The current week has seen an unprecedented surge in global events with the Canary Islands witnessing the highest number of migrant arrivals from West Africa, challenging local capacities in managing the situation.

In Europe, Slovakia expelled two individuals amid suspicions of energy infrastructure monitoring, and Germany promised military aid to Ukraine, signaling steadfast support against Russian aggression. Meanwhile, Iraq is deploying fighters to Syria, but Hezbollah refrains from involvement.

Further developments include the U.S. enhancing its military support to Ukraine with a substantial weapons package, Georgia's president requesting Western backing amid governmental tensions, and Israel and Hezbollah exchanging strikes. Colombia's military accuses armed groups of exploiting peace talks to bolster strength, and France faces potential governmental collapse due to no-confidence motions.

(With inputs from agencies.)