In a symbolic first foreign visit since his recent election victory, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to attend the grand reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. The iconic Gothic structure, ravaged by fire over five years ago, has been meticulously restored to its former glory, once again making it one of Paris's eminent landmarks.

Paying homage to the extensive restoration efforts, Trump hailed French President Emmanuel Macron on Truth Social, praising the French leader's successful endeavor to revive Notre-Dame's architectural magnificence. This event has garnered international attention, reflecting the deep cultural ties and diplomatic relations between the two nations.

While further details about his visit remain scarce amidst France's current political upheaval, Trump's attendance underscores the broader cultural significance attached to the cathedral's revival. The grand reopening marks a momentous occasion for both the French nation and international heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)