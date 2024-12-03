Maharashtra's Political Landscape: Eknath Shinde's Influence and BJP's Leadership Dynamics

The recent Maharashtra assembly elections highlighted the influence of Eknath Shinde, with the Mahayuti coalition securing a decisive victory. The alliance, composed of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, claimed 230 out of 288 seats, demonstrating its political strength.

With BJP leading at 132 seats, the leadership question looms large, particularly around the anticipated elevation of Devendra Fadnavis as the state's chief minister. BJP has confirmed the chief minister's oath ceremony for December 5, to be officiated in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a press briefing, Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar highlighted Shinde's key role in the alliance's success and dismissed any claims of discord. He urged all parties to avoid unnecessary speculation and emphasized unity among Mahayuti members.

