Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Landscape: Eknath Shinde's Influence and BJP's Leadership Dynamics

Maharashtra assembly polls saw the Mahayuti alliance, led by Eknath Shinde and involving Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, winning a significant majority. BJP is set to announce the new chief minister, with Devendra Fadnavis as the frontrunner. Kesarkar stressed Shinde's leadership impact and urged against speculative discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 08:19 IST
Maharashtra's Political Landscape: Eknath Shinde's Influence and BJP's Leadership Dynamics
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Maharashtra assembly elections highlighted the influence of Eknath Shinde, with the Mahayuti coalition securing a decisive victory. The alliance, composed of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, claimed 230 out of 288 seats, demonstrating its political strength.

With BJP leading at 132 seats, the leadership question looms large, particularly around the anticipated elevation of Devendra Fadnavis as the state's chief minister. BJP has confirmed the chief minister's oath ceremony for December 5, to be officiated in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a press briefing, Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar highlighted Shinde's key role in the alliance's success and dismissed any claims of discord. He urged all parties to avoid unnecessary speculation and emphasized unity among Mahayuti members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024