Romanian Politics: Far-Right Party's Coalition Ambitions

George Simion, the Romanian opposition's hard-right leader, expressed interest on Tuesday in his party joining a governing coalition, though he firmly ruled out collaborating with the Social Democrats.

This development follows the recent parliamentary elections where the Social Democrat Party (PSD) emerged victorious. Despite the PSD's win, far-right parties captured a noteworthy portion of the new legislature, securing one-third of the parliamentary seats.

Simion's stance highlights the political complexities in Romania as parties navigate coalition formations in the wake of the elections.

