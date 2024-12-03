Left Menu

Health Concerns Amidst Political Drumbeats: Eknath Shinde's Check-Up Sparks Speculations

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited a hospital for a routine check-up, addressing health concerns amidst political speculations. Despite throat issues, Shinde tested negative for dengue. His aides attributed his condition to election campaign exertion, while Shiv Sena demands Home portfolio if BJP takes CM post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:12 IST
Eknath Shinde
In Maharashtra's political landscape, health concerns take center stage as caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hospital visit stirs speculation. Shinde, who declared being in good health, was at Jupiter Hospital for what was described as a routine throat check-up that included an MRI as a precaution.

Despite battling a recent fever and infection, which led to weakness, Shinde tested negative for dengue, currently afflicting the Mumbai area. Insider sources attribute his health issues to the recent election campaign's exertions.

The political spotlight remains fixed on the Mahayuti coalition dynamics, with Shiv Sena desiring the Home portfolio in the event BJP claims the CM position. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis emerges as the frontrunner for Maharashtra's next chief ministerial role following the coalition's electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

