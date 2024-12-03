Kristrun Frostadottir: The New Face of Iceland's Coalition Government?

In a significant political shift, Iceland's president has entrusted Kristrun Frostadottir, leader of the Social Democratic Party, with the mandate to form a new coalition government. This development follows the party's strong performance in Saturday's general election, as reported by RUV, Iceland's public broadcaster.

Should Frostadottir, 36, succeed, she would helm a government centered on the Nordic welfare model, which she has consistently supported in her political discourse. This new coalition would replace the outgoing conservative alliance led by the Independence Party. The Social Democratic Alliance became the largest party, securing 15 out of 63 parliamentary seats with 20.8% of the total votes.

Frostadottir has scheduled coalition talks on Tuesday with the People's Party and the pro-European Reform Party, which garnered 10 and 11 seats, respectively. Both parties were previously in opposition to the existing government. A coalition requires a total of 32 seats to establish a majority in the Althingi parliament.

