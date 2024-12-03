Left Menu

Party Tensions: CPI(M) Leaders Make Controversial Switch to BJP

Amidst factional disputes, CPI(M) leaders, including Madhu Mullassery, have left the party to join BJP, citing discontent with internal dynamics. Mullassery faced expulsion due to alleged contravention of party principles, further fueling his decision. Meanwhile, criticisms over sidelining key party figures add to CPI(M)'s internal turmoil.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:32 IST
Party Tensions: CPI(M) Leaders Make Controversial Switch to BJP
Amid rising factional tensions, another CPI(M) leader, Madhu Mullassery, has made a strategic switch to the BJP, following in the footsteps of former Alappuzha committee member Bipin C Babu. The move comes amidst allegations of internal rifts and dissatisfaction with CPI(M)’s current direction.

Madhu Mullassery was expelled from the CPI(M) for actions deemed against party principles after he publicly announced his departure. He was promptly welcomed into the BJP by prominent figures such as Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State, and V Muraleedharan.

Internal discord within the CPI(M) is evident, as critics voice concerns over senior members being sidelined, highlighting ongoing discontent with the leadership's strategies and its perceived loss of secular character, according to defectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

