SAD's Revival: Internal Reorganization Amid Leadership Crisis

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is undergoing major reorganization after electoral defeats and internal rebellion against leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who faced religious censure. A committee has been formed to ensure transparent elections for party leadership to restore trust within the Sikh community and rebuild the party's fortunes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:07 IST
The 104-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is experiencing significant reorganization following the Akal Takht's initiative to oversee elections for party leadership positions.

Under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party's political influence has dwindled, leading to internal strife and external scrutiny. Badal, recently found guilty of religious misconduct by the Akal Takht, faced backlash from within the SAD.

The Akal Takht has announced a six-member committee, including rebel leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala, to supervise the membership drive and ensure democratic elections in a bid to revive the party's standing among the Sikh community.

