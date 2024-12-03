SAD's Revival: Internal Reorganization Amid Leadership Crisis

The 104-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is experiencing significant reorganization following the Akal Takht's initiative to oversee elections for party leadership positions.

Under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party's political influence has dwindled, leading to internal strife and external scrutiny. Badal, recently found guilty of religious misconduct by the Akal Takht, faced backlash from within the SAD.

The Akal Takht has announced a six-member committee, including rebel leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala, to supervise the membership drive and ensure democratic elections in a bid to revive the party's standing among the Sikh community.

(With inputs from agencies.)