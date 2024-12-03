Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Unites for 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha'

The Karnataka Congress plans a mega convention in Hassan on December 5, led by party president D K Shivakumar. Initially focusing on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the event aims to showcase the state's development and counter opposition narratives. The convention will emphasize the Congress-led initiatives and government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:59 IST
Karnataka Congress Unites for 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Congress, under the leadership of state president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is gearing up for a grand convention scheduled on December 5 in Hassan. Originally intended as a demonstration of support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the event has been renamed 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha'.

Siddaramaiah, facing allegations in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, will now be part of a broader narrative focusing on the Congress's achievements and its counter to opposition claims. Party officials confirm that the event, on the home ground of JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, will stress development milestones and 'pro-people' programmes.

Shivakumar emphasized the Congress's historical significance and clarified that all party events should align with its banner, dismissing claims of internal dissent. The convention, initially organized by groups representing oppressed communities, has the Congress party now as a joint host, further strengthening its internal cohesion and public outreach initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024