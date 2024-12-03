Karnataka Congress Unites for 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha'

The Karnataka Congress, under the leadership of state president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is gearing up for a grand convention scheduled on December 5 in Hassan. Originally intended as a demonstration of support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the event has been renamed 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha'.

Siddaramaiah, facing allegations in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, will now be part of a broader narrative focusing on the Congress's achievements and its counter to opposition claims. Party officials confirm that the event, on the home ground of JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, will stress development milestones and 'pro-people' programmes.

Shivakumar emphasized the Congress's historical significance and clarified that all party events should align with its banner, dismissing claims of internal dissent. The convention, initially organized by groups representing oppressed communities, has the Congress party now as a joint host, further strengthening its internal cohesion and public outreach initiatives.

