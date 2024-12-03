Le Pen's High-Stakes Power Play: A Gamble for France's Future

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is strategically maneuvering to unseat President Emmanuel Macron before the end of his term in 2027, according to political analysts and lawmakers. Her actions have led to France's second political crisis within just six months.

The current turmoil was sparked when Prime Minister Michel Barnier pushed through a crucial part of the 2025 budget bill, despite Le Pen and her National Rally (RN) party rejecting a last-minute compromise. Barnier's minority government is on the brink of collapse, facing a no-confidence vote orchestrated by a union of the far-right and leftist factions. This political gamble underscores the growing clout of the RN following its electoral gains earlier this year.

Le Pen's bold actions come amid her personal and party challenges, including a possible trial outcome that could bar her from running for office. Despite these risks, she remains focused on leveraging any political upheaval to pave the way for an early election, which could accelerate her path to the presidency.

