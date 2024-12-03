Congress Challenges Government on India-China Border Tensions

The Congress party on Tuesday criticized the government following External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's report to the Lok Sabha on the latest developments concerning the India-China border. They questioned the timeline for restoring the status quo as of April 2020.

According to the Congress, if there is no restoration, then Jaishankar's remarks are merely 'lip service.' Meanwhile, India expressed its commitment to a fair settlement with China but emphasized it depends on China respecting the Line of Actual Control and adhering to border management agreements.

Jaishankar highlighted the completed troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh but acknowledged ongoing issues. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate demanded clarity on restoring the status quo and criticized the government for its response to tensions with China and events in Bangladesh affecting Hindu communities.

