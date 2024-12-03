Hemant Soren Cabinet to Take Oath Amidst Political Transition in Jharkhand
The newly formed council of ministers under Hemant Soren's government is set to take oath in Jharkhand. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will oversee the ceremony, which includes 11 ministers from the JMM-led coalition. The event marks a significant political moment as the JMM alliance assumes control.
Country:
- India
The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is poised to see its council of ministers take the oath of office on Thursday, according to a JMM leader. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar is expected to preside over the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.
Sources indicate that eleven ministers from the JMM-led coalition government are likely to be sworn in on December 5. Notably, Stephen Marandi will first take his oath as Pro-tem Speaker at 12.30 pm, shortly followed by the ministerial oath-taking at 12.35 pm.
Marandi has been appointed Pro-tem Speaker for the new 81-member assembly, following his nomination in a November 28 cabinet meeting. The cabinet has also opted to schedule an assembly session from December 9-12. The coalition government comprises Congress, RJD, and potentially CPI(ML)L, amidst a landscape of changing political power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
